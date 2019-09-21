Rogue trader loses Mitsubishi $320m

The employee, a Chinese national working at Petro- Diamond Singapore, has been fired and reported to police, Mitsubishi said in a statement, declining to name him.

The trader, hired in November 2018 to handle oil business with China, "repeatedly" engaged in the unauthorised deals since January, disguising them to "look like hedge transactions," the parent company said.

A loss of $320m would be less than a 10th of Mitsubishi's projected profit for the year. In August, the giant trading house, the biggest of Japan's so-called sogo shosha (trading firms), forecast full year net income of ¥600bn (€5bn).

The oil market has a long and colourful history of trading busts. Metallgesellschaft suffered a $1.2bn loss in 1994 when a hedging strategy failed. In 2004, China Aviation Oil suffered its infamous $550m blunder, when the company fell foul of a surge in prices.

Another Japanese trading company, Mitsui, was forced to close its Singapore oil-trading unit in 2007 after a trader lost $81m in hidden naphtha trades. The dealer and his supervisor were imprisoned. And in December last year, two top officials at Chinese oil trading giant Unipec were suspended following losses of about $656m.

