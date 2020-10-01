| 4.7°C Dublin

Rogue bankers face sack under tougher ECB conduct rules

European Central Bank clampdown to enforce accountability

General view of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany (John Walton/PA) Expand

Jon Ihle

The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to impose stricter rules governing who is considered "fit and proper" for the boards and senior management of banks, saying it will dramatically tighten accountability for top bankers - including those already in jobs.

Writing in today's Irish Independent, Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's executive board and vice-chair of the supervisory board of the ECB, said the bank will clamp down hard - even retrospectively - on directors who fail to take responsibility for their behaviour or the behaviour of their banks.

"Directors who are guilty of misconduct, or who turn a blind eye to the misconduct of their peers, will no longer be able to hide behind the collective responsibility of the board," he said.

