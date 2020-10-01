Rogue bankers face sack under tougher ECB conduct rules

The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to impose stricter rules governing who is considered "fit and proper" for the boards and senior management of banks, saying it will dramatically tighten accountability for top bankers - including those already in jobs.

Writing in today's Irish Independent, Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's executive board and vice-chair of the supervisory board of the ECB, said the bank will clamp down hard - even retrospectively - on directors who fail to take responsibility for their behaviour or the behaviour of their banks.

"Directors who are guilty of misconduct, or who turn a blind eye to the misconduct of their peers, will no longer be able to hide behind the collective responsibility of the board," he said.

The fitness and probity regime brought in here after the financial crisis already allows the Central Bank to vet candidates for top banking jobs, but has limited, if any, effect where someone is already in a senior role. The regime proposed by the ECB will include scope to reassess the suitability of bank directors who have previously been cleared if new information comes to light. The push comes a week after the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) levied one of the biggest fines in its history against KBC Ireland for causing "avoidable and sustained harm" to customers who wrongly lost access to tracker mortgages during the financial crisis. The CBI noted that KBC "persistently refused to accept its tracker mortgage failings until December 2017". However, no individual current or former KBC executives or directors were named as responsible in the enforcement action. Peter Oakes, a former head of enforcement at CBI who helped write Ireland's tougher banking regulations after the financial crisis, yesterday questioned how KBC had been given a 30pc discount that cut its fine by €8m. "Like others, I'm struggling to understand, without the full facts being available, why KBC should be offered a discount where unconscionable conduct is alleged," he said. "What signal does that send?" He added that pursuing individuals would be very difficult unless they were directly involved in the contravention. The Central Bank has typically used discounts as an incentive for financial companies to reach a settlement agreement without resorting to costly legal challenges including a discount on Permanent TSB's earlier tracker fine.