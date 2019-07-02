Rocking the boat: Japan revives whaling industry

Japan had given six months’ notice that it was withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission, a move that came into effect on Sunday.

Its Fisheries Agency said the catch quota to the end of this year was set at 227 whales.

“We hope commercial whaling will be on track as soon as possible, contribute to local prosperity and carry on Japan’s rich whale culture,” deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

