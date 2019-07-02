Rocking the boat: Japan revives whaling industry
Despite protests and a falling demand for its products, Japan resumed commercial whaling yesterday after 31 years. Whaling boats embarked on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, the whalers will stay within the country’s economic waters.
Japan had given six months’ notice that it was withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission, a move that came into effect on Sunday.
Its Fisheries Agency said the catch quota to the end of this year was set at 227 whales.
“We hope commercial whaling will be on track as soon as possible, contribute to local prosperity and carry on Japan’s rich whale culture,” deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
