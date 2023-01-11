| 7°C Dublin

Road traffic accidents cost the US $340bn in a year

David Shepardson

US auto safety regulators said in a landmark report that motor vehicle crashes, which are rising fast, cost American society $340bn (€317bn) in 2019.

In a comprehensive economic impact study, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) examined the costs of a single year of crashes that killed around 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million, and damaged 23 million vehicles.

