Rising prices not a signal of run away inflation – Philip Lane

Recent price hikes do not mean the world is entering an inflationary spiral, the European Central Bank’s chief economist has said.

“The idea that the world and the euro area has a kind of environment that is set up for persistent inflation - I just don’t see it,” Philip Lane told an event on Thursday.

“There is nearly a zero connection between any kind of spikes in prices and the reopening of the world economy, and what goes into the inflation trend.”

According to the bloc’s statistics agency, Eurostat, annual inflation was 1.6pc in the 19-member eurozone and 2pc in the EU in April, up from 1.3pc and 1.7pc, respectively, in March.

A year earlier, the rate was 0.3pc in the eurozone and 0.7pc in the EU.

Speaking at an event by the Institute of International and European Affairs, Mr Lane advised people to “look at the level” of inflation rather than monthly spikes, and to consider other economic indicators.

He said GDP would not recover to pre-pandemic levels until next year, while unemployment would take at least a year to recover.

“The fact that they’re pricing out disaster scenarios is not the same as saying we are entering some new inflationary environment and that’s essentially the situation,” he said.

"Look at the level, not the most recent change, because when you’re climbing out of a hole you’re still in a hole.”

He said the vaccination roll-out is leading to a “brighter outlook” but urged governments not to withdraw fiscal support too quickly.

“We have a lot of work to do, so this narrative of a new inflationary environment I just put very little weight upon.”

The minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe, said governments would be “alert” to any inflationary pressures but that inflation is not the central economic indicator.

"We have to be alert to what a rebound may involve and what will take place in the aftermath of a rebound, as we try to move into a more stable growth environment,” Mr Donohoe told the same event.

“Of course, we’re always aware of risks and developments, and always consider what the future could bring, but you have to anchor this debate in every other challenge that economic policymakers are confronting at the moment.”

Mr Donohoe also said Ireland would remain “competitive” and “be able to grow our economy” even if a global corporate tax deal is reached at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this summer.

"An agreement brings risks bit of course the absence of an agreement also brings risks,” Mr Donohoe said.

He said that “sensible decisions” would help Ireland exit the pandemic and gain a “renewed appreciation of other things in our economy” aside from taxation.

The Department of Finance has estimated an OECD deal could cost Ireland around 2bn euros per year, but Mr Donohoe admitted on Thursday that “that figure could change in both directions”.

