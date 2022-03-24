Rishi Sunak cuts UK taxes in a bid to relieve the pain of inflation

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons. Photograph: Leon Neal

British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a duty on fuel on Wednesday as he sought to soften a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of fast-rising inflation and slowing economic growth.

Announcing a half-yearly budget update overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, Mr Sunak set out measures that would inject about £17.6bn (€21bn) into the economy in the coming financial year.

“The actions we have taken to sanction Putin’s regime are not cost-free for us at home,” he told parliament. “The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery, as it does to countries around the world.”

With inflation seen peaking at nearly 9pc in late 2022, Mr Sunak announced a cut in fuel duty of 5 pence per litre to last until March next year. He said the basic rate of income tax would be reduced by one pence in the pound in 2024, when Britons are next due to vote in a general election.

However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said living standards, adjusted for inflation, would not recover their pre-pandemic levels until the 2024/25 financial year and would suffer their biggest contraction in the 12 months from April since at least the mid-1950s.

Mr Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been under pressure, including from lawmakers within their Conservative Party, to do more to help households as they struggle with the rising cost of living.

Mr Sunak announced new forecasts showing the British economy will grow more slowly this year than previously predicted and that inflation will be much higher.

The forecasts drawn up by the OBR showed the economy was likely to grow by 3.8pc in 2022, a sharp slowdown from a forecast of 6.0pc made in October.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is now seen at 7.4pc in 2022, compared with October’s forecast of 4.0pc.

Earlier, data showed Britain’s consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2pc last month, driven by soaring costs for energy and food which poorer households especially may find hard to cut back on.

The OBR forecast that gross domestic product would grow by 1.8pc, 2.1pc and 1.8pc in 2023, 2024 and 2025. In October, the OBR had forecast growth of 2.1pc, 1.3pc and 1.6pc over the next three years.

The OBR said borrowing by the government was due to come in £55bn lower than it expected in October.