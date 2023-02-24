| 5.2°C Dublin

Rise in eurozone core inflation nails European Central Bank rate rise in March

Deutsche Bank says interest rates could hit 3.75pc by this summer 

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Expand

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Sarah Collins

The European Central Bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by half a point next month after eurozone core inflation hit a record.

The well-flagged move is to come as Irish consumer sentiment improves, partly on the back of falling fuel prices and an expected dip in energy costs.

