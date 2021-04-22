Rise and fall of Bitcoin doesn’t mean it has value

On Sunday, Bitcoin crashed 15pc, dealing what should be a wake-up call to those touting it as a store of value and a hedge against inflation.

This won’t be the end for Bitcoin, whose backers range from libertarians who don’t trust government-created, or fiat, money, to those who lost faith in banks in the wake of the financial crisis as well some of the biggest names in finance like Blackrock, the world’s largest investment manager.

Back when it was dreamed up in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, it was conceived of as an alternative to the broken financial system that had just plunged the world into crisis, a token that would liberate us from banks and make small payments cheaper.

That dream now lies in tatters – and the answer to the question as to whether people will buy goods, get mortgages or hold their pension pots in Bitcoin or Ethereum rather than euros and dollars should now be a resounding ‘no’, even if Elon Musk is prepared sell you a Tesla for crypto.

There’s no ‘full faith and credit’ behind cryptocurrencies.

A rollercoaster ride has taken the world’s best-known digital currency from a value some eight hundredths of a US cent in 2009 to $1,000 (€832) in January 2017 to close on $20,000 at the end of that year. It crashed down to just north of $3,000 by the end of 2018 before starting its seemingly inexorable rise to $64,000 this year.

The digital currency is no stranger to the kind of crash we saw last weekend either. In one day in June 2018, it plunged 8pc, wiping $15bn off the value of all cryptocurrencies.

The argument for Bitcoin is that unlike fiat currencies where central banks can create money in unlimited amounts, the total number of coins is capped at 21 million and that this means it will rise in value indefinitely due to ever-growing demand.

Read More

Even if a cryptocurrency’s value cannot be inflated away by large supply increases, that doesn’t automatically mean its value is stable in terms of ability to buy goods and services. Bitcoin also faces now faces competition – Dogecoin, originally a joke – surged 400pc in value last week.

The biggest problem is Bitcoin is intrinsically worth nothing and no-one backs it, unlike the dollar, which is backed by the ‘full faith and credit’ of the US, and whose value in terms of what you can buy with it is pretty predictable in the future.

Contrast that with Bitcoin. Earlier this year, investment bank JPMorgan calculated the three-month volatility of Bitcoin to be 87pc, compared with 16pc for gold, the asset is it touted as a replacement for as an inflation hedge.

A collective moment of doubt could make Bitcoin worthless.

Unlike a government bond which pays principal; or gold, which can be made into a bracelet, you can do nothing with Bitcoin and so its price will eventually fall to zero, critics say.

Most mainstream economists have long considered Bitcoin to be a distraction, or downright dangerous to those who buy it as an investment, and pose the question: what exactly is the problem that it was supposed to solve that isn’t already addressed.

“Their value depends entirely on self-fulfilling expectations – which means that total collapse is a real possibility. If speculators were to have a collective moment of doubt, suddenly fearing that Bitcoins were worthless, well, Bitcoins would become worthless,” says Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman.

Bitcoin could rise, but that doesn’t make the argument less valid.

You can still buy that Tesla. It is just that Bitcoin is probably one of the least efficient ways of doing so short of turning up with a wheelbarrow of cash.