| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rise and fall of Bitcoin doesn’t mean it has value

David Chance

Limited: Economists say Bitcoin&rsquo;s price will eventually fall to zero Expand

Close

Limited: Economists say Bitcoin&rsquo;s price will eventually fall to zero

Limited: Economists say Bitcoin’s price will eventually fall to zero

Limited: Economists say Bitcoin’s price will eventually fall to zero

On Sunday, Bitcoin crashed 15pc, dealing what should be a wake-up call to those touting it as a store of value and a hedge against inflation.

This won’t be the end for Bitcoin, whose backers range from libertarians who don’t trust government-created, or fiat, money, to those who lost faith in banks in the wake of the financial crisis as well some of the biggest names in finance like Blackrock, the world’s largest investment manager.

Most Watched

Privacy