| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Richard Branson's Virgin rocket failure was a case study in sanitised corporate messaging

Richard Curran

Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch on Monday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls Expand

Close

Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch on Monday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch on Monday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch on Monday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit team looked like masters of understatement when they described the failed Cornwall orbital satellite launch as an “anomaly” on Monday night.

The incident resulted in nine satellites lost on board a rocket heading at over 11,000 miles per hour above the earth. The rocket is gone. The satellites are gone. And the company isn’t sure what went wrong.

Most Watched

Privacy