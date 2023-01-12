Richard Branson's Virgin rocket failure was a case study in sanitised corporate messaging

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit team looked like masters of understatement when they described the failed Cornwall orbital satellite launch as an “anomaly” on Monday night.

The incident resulted in nine satellites lost on board a rocket heading at over 11,000 miles per hour above the earth. The rocket is gone. The satellites are gone. And the company isn’t sure what went wrong.

Corporations always want to put a positive spin on everything, and to minimise the damage when something does go wrong. The executives behind Virgin Orbit are very smooth communicators but the messaging around this particular “oops” incident is priceless.

It all started well when the Boeing 747 carrying the rocket successfully delivered it to the planned altitude. The first rocket engine fire-up went well and it burned as it was supposed to.

This put the Irish fishermen in the area south of Cork in the clear as the rocket fired up to over 11,000mph and headed out and up over Portugal.

A trigger happy Tweeter within the company prematurely tweeted that it had reached orbit. This was not the case as something then went wrong and it was bye bye rocket and nine satellites.

The launch was particularly important for the UK’s space aspirations as it would have marked the first satellite launch from Europe.

Alice Bunn, president of the trade body UK Space said the failure was a disappointment. But she appeared to strike the wrong note when she went on to say the UK had taken a very commercial approach to developing space capability which would allow for swifter decisions on a renewed attempt than some European competitors. (A hint of Brexit and speedy Covid vaccine delivery here).

Swift decisions on 11,000mph rockets aren’t necessarily the best attribute.

The Virgin Orbit website overdoes it on the smooth simple communications. Sometimes things can be too simplified. After all, they are actually talking about rocket science.

If you want to contact the company an email query screen pops up for your name and the purpose of your enquiry.

Prompts include ‘launch my satellite’ and ‘just say hello’.

Branson’s Virgin Orbit company has a public listing in the US which at least means it publishes its accounts. Its share price had a bit of an anomaly itself when the market opened on Tuesday and the stock fell by 21pc in the first five minutes of trading.

In fairness Virgin Orbit had a 100pc track record prior to Monday night’s anomaly and had successfully launched seven satellites for the American government back in July, after a number of other successful launches.

Monday’s payload carried equipment for seven customers including, a joint US-UK military research mission, Oman’s first orbital spacecraft designed for earth observations, and two other UK satellites including one designed to track maritime activity.

Virgin Orbit’s financial results show that to date it has had revenues of just over $30m (€28m) and reported a net loss of $43m in the third quarter of 2022.

Prior to the UK misfire it had a binding backlog of business worth $165m and a further non-binding backlog of $419m. The question is how much of that will it now retain.

Its results presentation said it had revenue per launch of $12m in 2022 and “near term” forecast revenues of between $6m and $12m per launch.

It has its eye on the market share built up by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The number of global satellite launches is set to grow dramatically. Last year was the most active ever for spaceflight launch activity. There were 186 orbital launch attempts worldwide, of which 179 were successful.

That is more than double five years ago. SpaceX has gone from 18 launches in 2017 to 64 in 2022. Unlike Virgin Orbit, SpaceX doesn’t disclose financial performance but its average launch price is estimated in the industry to be around $60m.

Virgin Orbit’s mission failure is a blow but the next 12 months will decide just how big a setback it is.

It has already signed up Spaceport deals for launches in Australia, Luxembourg, and a memorandum of understanding with South Korea. It has also been in talks with Oman, so the fact that country’s first satellite has gone the way of George Clooney in the movie Gravity, won’t make that conversation any easier.

Given that so much was at stake, you would think they would be direct but measured in their communications.

Tweeting that they had reached orbit when they hadn’t doesn’t show great judgment. The word anomaly is a commonly used term for something technically unexpected but it doesn’t cut it.

It ties in with the idea of companies that are communications obsessed. Corporate speak which doesn’t fully convey the reality of what has happened is completely ubiquitous now.

There is a case to be made for avoiding business jargon

Here are some examples of phrases sanitised beyond real meaning: “The company has undergone a restructuring in the last 12 months”, actually means “we have fundamental problems which we have been trying to fix”.

“A divestiture has taken place in the last 12 months”, means “we have had to correct a mistake”.​

“We are restructuring and optimising capital location” sounds better than “we are firing people”.

There is a case to be made for avoiding business jargon because it is dead, technical and incredibly boring to listen to after a while. Equally, there is a case for keeping communications simple, but not too simple.

In the case of satellites not arriving where they are supposed to and never coming back, you can’t sanitise a multi-million dollar cock-up.

Richard Branson’s ability to excel at disrupting as well as marketing are both captured in a paragraph on the Virgin Orbit website.

It says: “For too long, launchers have treated small satellite customers like second-class citizens. With Virgin Orbit, you’ll get first-class service at a fair cost so you can take full control of your satellite’s journey to space.”

