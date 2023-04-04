| 7.8°C Dublin

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Expand

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

Joey Roulette

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.

The Long Beach, California-based company lodged the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware seeking a sale of its assets after announcing the layoff of roughly 85pc of its 750 employees last week.

