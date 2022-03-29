Rich Russians park wealth in Turkish and Dubai properties

Ibrahim Babacan, chairman of the Turkish real estate and construction company Babacan Holding, is seen at the sales office of Babacan Premium in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer

Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, according to many property companies.

“We sell seven to eight units to Russians every day,” said Gul Gul, co-founder of the Golden Sign real-estate company in Istanbul.

“They buy in cash, they open bank accounts in Turkey or they bring gold.”

In Dubai, Thiago Caldas, CEO of the Modern Living property firm, has hired three Russian-speaking agents to meet Russian interest, which he says has leapt tenfold.

Sanctions imposed since the invasion include Russia’s exclusion from the Swift banking system, and the targeting of individuals such as oligarchs deemed to be close to President Vladimir Putin.

While Turkey and the UAE have criticised the Russian offensive, Ankara opposes non-UN sanctions on Russia and both countries have relatively good ties with Moscow and still operate direct flights, potentially offering routes out for Russians and their cash.

“They are wealthy Russians but not oligarchs,” said Ms Gul.

“They are finding ways to bring their money to Turkey. There are customers buying three to five flats.”

Russians have been big buyers of Turkish property for years, behind Iranians and Iraqis, yet the real-estate players said there had been a spike in demand in recent weeks.

In February, as troops massed on Ukraine’s border before advancing, Russians bought 509 houses in Turkey, nearly double the number they snapped up last year, according to the country’s statistics office.

That data was still before Western sanctions took hold, and real-estate agents said they expected the numbers to grow further, driving up demand already primed by the world’s emergence from the Covid pandemic.

Ibrahim Babacan, whose company in Istanbul builds and sells real estate mainly for foreign buyers in Turkey, said in the past many Russians had wanted to live in resorts such as the Mediterranean Antalya region. Now they were buying apartments in Istanbul.

Both Turkey and the United Arab Emirates offer residency incentives for property buyers. In Turkey, foreigners who pay $250,000 (€228,000) for a property and keep it for three years can get a Turkish passport. For a slightly smaller sum Dubai, a major Middle East business hub, offers a three-year residency visa.

Apartments worth 750,000 dirhams (€187,000) – the threshold for visa entitlement – have seen the bulk of the demand but more expensive property on artificial islands such as Dubai’s glitzy Palm Jumeirah have been bought for up to six million dirhams, according to the real-estate professionals.

“Investors are looking for both capital protection and the opportunity to receive a residential visa in the UAE for temporary relocation,” said Elena Milishenkova, of real-estate brokerage Tranio, based in Moscow and Berlin.

