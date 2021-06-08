Revolut’s Irish CEO Joe Heneghan to run European operations

Fintech Revolut has appointed Irishman Joe Heneghan to run its European operations.

Mr Heneghan, who currently manages Revolut in Ireland, joins the global banking team in the new role of CEO Europe, reporting to the newly appointed chief banking officer.

He will lead Revolut’s specialised bank and e-money institution licensed entities in Lithuania and oversee Revolut’s further expansion in the European Economic Area (EEA) region, according to a statement from the company.

Mr Heneghan was appointed CEO of Revolut Payments Ireland in October 2019.

He has over 25 years’ experience in financial services. Prior to joining the rapidly growing fintech, he spent 14 years at Ulster Bank in various senior roles including chief administrative officer.

He also serves on the executive board of Financial Services Ireland.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Heneghan said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to build on Revolut’s achievements in Europe and help take the business even further on its journey to becoming a global financial super-app.”

He added that he is looking forward to continuing the growth of Revolut Bank in Europe, “and launching many more exciting products for our retail and business customers”.

Revolut claims to have more than one million customers in this country, with most of them attracted to the money app by its ease of use.

The company, which launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange in 2015, today says it has 15 million customers globally using its products to make more than 100 million transactions a month.

Revolut has also appointed Sid Jajodia as chief banking officer to lead the roll out of its international banking operations.

Mr Jajodia’s role will see him initially focus on the European Union, United States, and Revolut’s “active markets”.

Mr Jajodia joins the company from PayU where he has been CEO of Credit for three years.

He has also worked at Lending Club for four and a half years, first as vice president risk management and later as chief investment officer.

He spent 12 years at Capital One where he was a senior vice president and head of small and medium business lending.