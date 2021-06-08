| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revolut’s Irish CEO Joe Heneghan to run European operations

Revolut's Joe Heneghan Expand

Close

Revolut's Joe Heneghan

Revolut's Joe Heneghan

Revolut's Joe Heneghan

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Fintech Revolut has appointed Irishman Joe Heneghan to run its European operations.

Mr Heneghan, who currently manages Revolut in Ireland, joins the global banking team in the new role of CEO Europe, reporting to the newly appointed chief banking officer.

He will lead Revolut’s specialised bank and e-money institution licensed entities in Lithuania and oversee Revolut’s further expansion in the European Economic Area (EEA) region, according to a statement from the company.

Most Watched

Privacy