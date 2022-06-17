Revlon files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as supply chains and influencers squeeze margins

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the global supply-chain crunch proved the tipping point for the debt-laden company that has struggled to tap into a broader cosmetics sales boom driven by social-media influencers.

The cosmetics giant, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, sought court protection in the Southern District of New York late on Tuesday. It listed assets totalling $2.3bn (€2.2bn) as of late April, and debts of $3.7bn, according to court papers.

Chapter 11 filings allow a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. Revlon said in a statement that it has lined up $575m of so-called debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders to fund itself during bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy caps a tumultuous period for the company, which suffered during the pandemic and faced years of declining sales as consumer tastes changed and upstart brands ate into its market share. More recently, the company said supply-chain pain and inflation were challenging its ability to keep up with rebounding consumer demand.

“Consumer demand for our products remains strong and people love our brands, and we continue to have a healthy market position. But our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand,” Revlon CEO Debra Perelman said in a statement.

The 90-year-old company got its start selling nail polishes in the throes of the Great Depression, and later added coordinated lipsticks to its collection.

Ms Perelman’s company took control of Revlon in an acrimonious takeover in 1985, funding the deal with junk debt raised by Michael Milken. MacAndrews & Forbes at one point sued Revlon over the company’s acceptance of a lower offer from Forstmann Little, resulting in a landmark Delaware court decision on the fiduciary duties of board members, sometimes dubbed the “Revlon Rule”.