Revenue’s code system stalling shipments from UK, say hauliers

"Archaic” computer systems mean it is easier and cheaper for UK companies to ship to Europe than it is to send goods here, hauliers say.

Eoin Gavin, of Eoin Gavin Transport Ltd, said Revenue is adding “five or six” unnecessary administrative steps into the customs process.

“It’s just absolutely archaic,” Mr Gavin told the Irish Independent. “It’s bureaucracy gone crazy.

“It would be the very same as you going into a shop, and instead of them scanning the barcode on the product, they type in the product and the price of very single item you purchase.”

Every consignment of goods requires an 18-digit movement reference number (MRN), which needs to be entered manually into the Irish system multiple times, Mr Gavin said.

That requires extra staff, time and money, he said – which British companies exporting into France or the Netherlands don’t face.

In France, ferry companies are responsible for checking paperwork and scanning the MRN, and are linked up to the government IT systems.

“The customs union rules are the same for every country in the EU. It’s how you manage the flow of information,” said Mr Gavin.

"We’re constantly typing numbers in to the systems here and getting wrong numbers back.”

Eugene Drennan, the head of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said he has raised the matter with the Government and they are working on a solution.

But it’s going to be a bigger problem once the UK introduces its full customs code in July, with all paperwork and checks to be done at the point of entry.

“The big fear is: What we face coming into Ireland, if we face that going into England, then the whole job is haywire,” Mr Drennan said. “It’s really difficult, and Irish exports are in difficulty.”

On Monday, Revenue apologised for glitches in the IT system that it said were due to companies filing thousands of customs declarations at the same time.

The news comes as the Port of Rotterdam announced it would close an emergency HGV car park because most goods from the UK were being cleared through customs without delays.

“They obviously have a lot of experience with dealing with third countries because there is transport coming in from all over the world,” said Dutch MEP Liesje Schreinemacher.

“So they have a whole digital system in place already, and they just had to implement it for transport to [and from] the UK.”

