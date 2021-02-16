Revenue up, but earnings fall at Coulson’s Ardagh as it takes $30m Covid hit

Packaging giant Ardagh Group saw its revenue increase last year, despite the impact of Covid-19 on the world’s economies.

The group reported revenue of $6.7bn (€5.5bn) for 2020, up from $6.6bn (€5.4bn) in 2019, according to annual results.

However, adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) declined 2pc to $1.1bn (€906m).

The decrease in ebitda was primarily driven by lower production in the company’s glass packaging division, which resulted in unfavourable fixed cost absorption, as well as increased operating costs. This more than offset the strong volume/mix growth in Ardagh’s metal beverage packaging.

Ardagh had $30m (€24.7m) in costs directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardagh's customers include Diageo, Heineken, Pernod Ricard, Nestle and Coca-Cola. It employs more than 16,000 people.

The company said the Covid-19 pandemic affected demand in glass packaging, particularly in the second quarter of last year.

Commenting on the results, Paul Coulson, whose family owns about a third of stock market-listed Ardagh, said the “resilience of our businesses, the adaptability of our teams and the outlook for our sustainable products was underlined in 2020.”

The company has increased its 2021-2024 Business Growth Investment program to $2.1bn from $1.8bn due to, what it said are, additional beverage can opportunities.

“These highly accretive investments underpin accelerated growth, including a projected doubling in metal beverage packaging adjusted ebitda by 2024,” Mr Coulson said.

Earlier this month it was reported that the company is considering listing its beverage can business via a deal with blank-cheque company Gores Holdings V.

US-listed Ardagh has held talks to merge the unit with the special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaire financier Alec Gores, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

No deal has been reached and the discussions could fall apart, the people said. They said Ardagh may also consider other methods of spinning off the business or decide to keep it. Representatives for Ardagh and Gores Holdings V declined to comment at the time.

Gores Holdings V raised $525m in August for an acquisition. The SPAC's paperwork doesn't specify a particular sector in which it will pursue a transaction.

(Additional reporting Bloomberg)

Online Editors