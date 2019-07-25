Revenue falls at Ardagh

Revenue at the Paul Coulson-headed Ardagh fell 3pc year-on-year in the three months to 30 June.

The group reported turnover of $2.3bn (€2bn) during the period, according to its quarterly results.

Adjusted earnings at the company were up 1pc to $395m (€354m).

Ardagh reported growth in three of four segments, led by its metal packaging Americas division and glass packaging in Europe.

Mr Coulson said the performance was “in line with expectations.”

He added that the recently announced combination of its metal packaging food and specialty business with Exal to form Trivium Packaging is “an important strategic step for the group.”

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy will join Ardagh as chief operating officer in September.

Mr Murphy (52) recently completed a six-year term as Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland.

