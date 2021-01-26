Revenue falls 15pc at Greencore on Covid impact

Convenience food company Greencore has reported revenue of £312.7m (€352m) in the 13 weeks to December 25, a decrease of 15pc on the prior year.

The drop in revenue reflected the impact of Covid-19 related restrictions on demand in food to go categories, according to a trading update form the company.

Looking specifically at this arm of the business, reported revenue was £188.5m in quarter one, a decrease of 21.7pc on both a reported and pro forma basis.

Greencore said the recovery in demand that was evident at the end of financial year 2020 was impeded by the tiered regional restrictions introduced across the UK in October.

It was also then affected by a subsequent national lockdown until early December, followed by the implementation of tiered regional lockdowns in the UK.

Reported revenue in the group’s other convenience food categories was £124.1m during the period, a decrease of 2.1pc.

Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore, said it had been “another challenging period” for the group.

“Although the difficult trading conditions are likely to persist in the near term, we remain confident that demand for our food to go categories will recover strongly as the effects of Covid-19 recede and mobility restrictions are removed,” Mr Coveney said.

During the quarter Greencore said it continued to focus on cost and cash flow management, including the renewed use of furlough supports, pay freezes, elimination of discretionary spending, and a reduction in planned capital expenditures. These initiatives supported the delivery of positive adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation in quarter one.

The company said its liquidity and balance sheet has strengthened through revised debt financing agreements and a successful equity placing where it raised gross proceeds of £90m. This, Greencore said, protects the business in the near term and supports “delivery of value creating opportunities as trading conditions recover.”

Looking forward, because of the new lockdown introduced in the UK earlier this month group revenue is currently 20pc below prior year levels.

Pro forma revenue in the group’s food to go categories is currently running approximately 35pc below prior year level.

The ongoing uncertainty regarding Covid-19 on its trading environment, and in particular on demand in its food to go categories, continues to make it difficult to predict financial year 2021 performance. On the back of this, the group’s financial guidance remains suspended.

Online Editors