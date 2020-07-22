Revenue at Britvic falls 16pc as Covid impacts trading

Revenue at soft drinks group Britvic fell 16.3pc in the three months to June 30 as Covid-19 impacted turnover.

The global pandemic has resulted in large numbers of people working from home, which in turn has had a massive impact on the food services industry.

During the three month period Britvic said “significant” reductions in out-of-home consumption were partly offset by “strong growth” in at-home consumption. This resulted in market value share gains across its business units, according to a trading update.

In March the company, whose brands include Ballygowan and MiWadi, estimated the impact of full Covid-19 restrictions on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (ebit) this year at between £12m to £18m (€13m - €20m) per month, net of mitigating actions.

Britvic has now entered its crucial summer trading period as lockdown restrictions are starting to ease and the hospitality industry has gradually begun to re-open. However, it is still too early to judge the impact this will have on the business, the company said.

“We therefore maintain our previously estimated monthly impact of full Covid-19 restrictions on adjusted ebit.”

Simon Litherland, chief executive of Britvic, said: "As expected, Q3 demonstrates the full market impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

I am pleased with both the market share gains and the performance across the channels open to us, however in the near term there remains a high degree of uncertainty about the pace and level of full recovery.”

Online Editors