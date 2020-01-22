Return of Max jet 'may fuel seat oversupply'

THE return of Boeing's troubled Max jet to service could cause "disequilibrium" in global airline capacity in 2021, due to more capacity coming on stream but slowing passenger growth, the managing director of airline and aircraft credit at JP Morgan, Mark Streeter, has warned.

He told the 'Airfinance Journal' conference in Dublin that the airline industry had "gotten lucky" in 2019, as aircraft from failed carriers were easily moved to new clients because Boeing's Max jets remained grounded. Mr Streeter said the airline industry had experienced a decade of growth, where passenger traffic grew by about 6.5pc on average every year.

He pointed out that the pace of growth had slowed to about 4pc, partly because the Max came out of service, but also because of a "down-shift" in traffic in China and Hong Kong, and a natural ebb in the cycle.

He said JP Morgan reckoned that the Max would return to service in the second half of this year, and that capacity supply would increase by about 8pc. However, he said the market would largely remain in equilibrium this year, given some aircraft will be retired as Max deliveries recommence.

