| 8.4°C Dublin

Retro runner: Skechers hits its stride with demand for 'dad sneakers'

Skechers Expand

Close

Skechers

Skechers

Skechers

Footwear brand Skechers USA Inc reported record sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 sales, and clocked up $5bn (€4.56bn) of sales for the full year by leading a trend for chunky sneakers.

Demand for chunky or "dad" sneakers have driven fashion sales at all ends of the market for trainers - from Sketchers to luxury brands like Balenciaga.

"2019 was the year we saw the resurgence of chunky sneakers and as an originator in this category, we became a go-to source around the world," said Sketchers CEO Robert Greenberg.

Irish Independent