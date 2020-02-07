Retro runner: Skechers hits its stride with demand for 'dad sneakers'

Footwear brand Skechers USA Inc reported record sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 sales, and clocked up $5bn (€4.56bn) of sales for the full year by leading a trend for chunky sneakers.

Demand for chunky or "dad" sneakers have driven fashion sales at all ends of the market for trainers - from Sketchers to luxury brands like Balenciaga.

"2019 was the year we saw the resurgence of chunky sneakers and as an originator in this category, we became a go-to source around the world," said Sketchers CEO Robert Greenberg.

Irish Independent