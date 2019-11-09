Retail woes: Store closures after Mamas & Papas sale

Accountancy firm Deloitte said yesterday it had sold Mamas & Papas Retail to private equity firm Bluegem Capital Partners, leading to the closure of six loss-making stores and 73 job losses in the British nursery retailer.

The news of the sale of the company, which sells pushchairs, car seats, furniture, clothing and other maternity wear (pictured), comes just days after baby products retailer Mothercare said it would shut all its British stores.

Deloitte said the retailer was sold through a pre-pack administration to Bluegem Capital Partners, which ultimately owned the parent company Mamas & Papas Group.

Reuters

