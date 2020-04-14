Retail: Oasis and Warehouse near to administration

The Irish arms of Oasis and Warehouse are subsidiaries of the UK group and employed around 300 staff here at the start of the current retail lockdown.

The company behind fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse is close to appointing Deloitte as administrators, a UK insolvency protection process, after a planned sale fell through.

The crisis, reported by Sky News yesterday, is the latest in the retail sector following last week's collapse of Debenhams.

Administration will put around 2,300 jobs at risk in the UK.

A sale by Icelandic owner Kaupthing, a bank that took control of the chain following the 2008 financial crisis, had been in the works but has stalled amid the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The administrators are expected to relaunch efforts to find a buyer as well as engage with landlords.

