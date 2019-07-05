Renault investor 'not aware' of talks
The head of French state holding company APE said yesterday that he was "not aware" of any new discussions between Renault and Fiat Chrysler over a future alliance.
APE's Martin Vial told France Info radio that Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remained a priority and that the French state, which is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15pc stake, does not plan to reduce it.
Last month, Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler pulled the plug on a proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.
Irish Independent