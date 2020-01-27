Vehicle maker Renault could name a new chief executive officer ahead of a crucial meeting in Japan on Thursday aimed at showing that the deeply troubled alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi is moving past the Carlos Ghosn era.

Renault could name its new CEO in time for key meeting

The French carmaker's board gave the green light for Luca de Meo to become the new CEO, the 'Le Parisien' newspaper reported yesterday.

A spokesman for Renault declined to comment.

The Italian, who rose through the ranks at Volkswagen to run its Spanish brand SEAT, has been the front-runner for months. The executive, who recently stepped down as chairman of SEAT, is "probably in talks with Renault," Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said last week in Davos.

