Renault and Nissan strike renewed deal

Car makers Renault and Nissan formalised their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest for financial wrongdoing and daring escape.

The boards of both companies approved equalising the stake each automaker holds in the other to 15pc, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors.

The uneven shareholdings had been viewed at times as a source of conflict.

Until now, Renault Group of France owned 43.4pc of Nissan Motors, while the Japanese automaker owned 15pc of Renault.

“We have been waiting a long time for this moment,” Renault board Chairman Jean Dominique Senard said at a news conference in London, calling it a “new era".

Nissan intends to invest up to 15pc in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe.

Mitsubishi will also consider investing in the entity.

The automakers said they will collaborate in markets worldwide, including Latin America, Europe and India.

The moves come at a time when the extremely competitive auto industry is undergoing a major shift toward electric vehicles and other environmentally friendly models.

The long-speculated changes to the carmaker alliance were announced a week ago.

Shares equivalent to a 28.4pc stake will be transferred to a French trust, according to the companies.

Renault, whose top shareholder is the French government, and Nissan agreed on an orderly sale of that stake, although there will be no deadline.

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida vowed to take the alliance to “the next level of transformation” to adapt to a new era.

“This is not a choice but a need,” he said.