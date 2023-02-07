| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Renault and Nissan strike renewed deal

Nissan intends to invest up to 15pc in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida vowed to take the alliance to 'the next level of transformation'. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Expand

Close

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida vowed to take the alliance to 'the next level of transformation'. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida vowed to take the alliance to 'the next level of transformation'. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida vowed to take the alliance to 'the next level of transformation'. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Kelvin Chan and Yuri Kageyama

Car makers Renault and Nissan formalised their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest for financial wrongdoing and daring escape.

The boards of both companies approved equalising the stake each automaker holds in the other to 15pc, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors.

Most Watched

Privacy