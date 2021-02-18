Redditor 'Roaring Kitty' sued over alleged role in GameStop share trading losses

Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that backed GameStop shares on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.

The proposed class action against Gill, who adopted the online nickname "Roaring Kitty," was filed yesterday in a federal court in Massachusetts.

The suit alleged Gill was a licenced securities professional who manipulated the market to profit himself.

Mr Gill backed GameStop shares through an extensive social media presence on Youtube, Twitter and Reddit.

"Gill's deceitful and manipulative conduct not only violated numerous industry regulations and rules, but also various securities laws by undermining the integrity of the market for GameStop shares," the suit said.

"He caused enormous losses not only to those who bought option contracts, but also to those who fell for Gill's act and bought GameStop stock during the market frenzy at greatly inflated prices."

The lawsuit said Gill was far from being an amateur stock picker.

Rather, it said, Mr Gill is in fact a Chartered Financial Analyst who holds multiple broker licences.

The stock trades at $45.50 (€38).



