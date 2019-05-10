Red alert: Ajax shares slump after shock last-gasp defeat in semi-final

Brazilian Lucas Moura completed a sensational hat-trick in the 96th minute of play in Amsterdam to wipe out two first-half Ajax goals and send the English Premier League side into the final by virtue of scoring more away goals, with the teams tied 3-3 across two games.

Ajax's stock fell as much as 21pc in early Amsterdam trading, erasing a rally of about the same amount that followed the team's 1-0 win in London last week.

Defeat cost the club at least an extra €15m in prize money, equal to about 16pc of its 2018 adjusted revenue.

But despite crashing out of the competition in the cruellest manner, Ajax shares remain up about 52pc over the past year.

In addition to an increased share of tournament revenue awarded by governing body Uefa, the unexpected run to the semi-finals has put the side back among European soccer's elite.

This will likely give it added leverage when negotiating future commercial deals with sponsors.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent