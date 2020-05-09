People queue up for help with unemployment benefits in Las Vegas. Photo: AP/John Locher

A mammoth 20.5 million workers lost their jobs in the US in April as the coronavirus triggered the worst employment crisis since the Great Depression.

The shattering impact of the lockdown on the world's biggest economy was laid bare as the worst month on record pushed the jobless rate to 14.7pc, the highest since the thirties.

As recently as February, US employment stood at a 50-year low of just 3.5pc and firms had added jobs for a run of 113 consecutive months. But the impact of the outbreak has now all but wiped out those gains in a single devastating month.

Following the impact of the mass layoffs, barely half the working age population - 51.3pc - now has a job, another record low.

Telegraph.co.uk