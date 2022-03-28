Recession threatens as inflation pushes prices beyond consumer limits

Prices for some of the world’s most pivotal products – foods, fuels, plastics, metals – are spiking beyond what many buyers can afford. That’s forcing consumers to cut back and, if the trend grows, may tip economies already buffeted by pandemic and war back into recession.

The phenomenon is happening in ways large and small. Soaring natural gas prices in China force ceramic factories burning the fuel to halve their operations. A US trucking firm debates suspending operations because it can’t fully recoup rising diesel costs from customers. European steel mills using electric-arc furnaces scale back production as power costs soar, making the metal even more expensive.

In the developed world, the squeeze between higher energy and food costs could force households to cut discretionary spending, such as evenings out, holidays, or the latest iPhone. China’s decision to put its top steelmaking hub under Covid-19 lockdown could limit supply and push up prices for big-ticket items like home appliances and cars.

“Altogether, it signals what could turn into a recession,” said Kenneth Medlock III, senior director of the Centre for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The International Monetary Fund is poised to cut its global growth forecast because of the war, and it sees recession risks in an increasing number of countries, managing director Kristalina Georgieva said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is aggravating inflation pressures by boosting prices on food, energy and other commodities “at a time of already too high inflation.” Curbing high inflation is a top priority, and the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point if needed, he said.

The danger is more acute in Europe, where energy bills are soaring due to a reliance on Russian supplies. Natural gas prices on the continent are six times higher than a year ago, and electricity costs almost five times more. Those prices may fuse with the conflict raging on the European Union’s doorstep to make businesses and households averse to all kinds of spending.

“There’s little doubt inflation is going to stay higher for longer as a result of the war in Ukraine,” said James Smith, a London-based economist for developed markets at ING. “A renewed spike in gas prices would see demand destruction become more widespread.”

The dynamic is playing out in products as ubiquitous as oil and as specialised as lithium, a key ingredient in batteries for consumer electronics and plug-in cars. Battery makers in China paying five times more for the metal than a year ago have to pass some of that cost on to car companies.

Fertiliser makers, who use natural gas as a raw material, started scaling back operations last year. Italy, Germany and the UK are exploring whether to burn more coal next winter to ease the need for gas in power generation. This would free up more of the fuel for industries, such as glassmakers and steel mills, that can’t easily replace it.

But that still may not be enough, and there are contingency plans to limit some demand. If oil prices stay high, demand destruction looms. JP Morgan trimmed its second-quarter global demand forecast by 1.1 million barrels a day and reduced the outlook for both of the remaining quarters by about 500,000 barrels. Europe accounts for most of the cuts.

“Whether it’s motorists in filling up their cars, or heating or cooling their houses, this is a level that consumers have started to push back a little bit, and we’ve seen demand destruction in the past,” Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips, said on March 8 on Bloomberg TV. “People start conserving and changing their behaviour.”

Gary Hamilton, owner of a trucking company in Missouri, is weighing whether to suspend operations until costs drop. Although fuel prices in the US will seem comparatively cheap to Irish motorists, diesel there averages $4.67 (€4.25) a gallon. If prices climb above $5.25 (€4.78), that’s enough for him. Part of the problem is he doesn’t set his own prices; the firms he hauls for do. If he asks for higher rates as fuel prices rise, they will just “call the next guy,” he said. “Fuel is killing us,” Mr Hamilton said. “It’d be cheaper for us to park our trucks and potentially lay off employees than to just keep going.”

Much like gasoline, demand for groceries in the developed world tends not to change much with price. Shoppers may change what they buy – opting for cheaper substitutes, say – but they still have to buy.

Yet restaurants find rising prices an obstacle as they try to rekindle business post-Covid. Gus Kassimis, owner of the Gemini Diner in New York City, said customers are ordering fewer steaks and seafood, so he decreased his purchases from suppliers by about 10pc. Gemini raised prices once and is poised to do it again. “People are more cautious on what they spend,” Mr Kassimis said. “I don’t know how much more consumers are willing to take.”