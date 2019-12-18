Recession fears fade as fund managers expect a 'Goldilocks' scenario

A survey of almost 200 global fund managers by Bank of America has shown that a record surge in global growth expectations over the last two months has drastically cut recession worries.

The December instalment of the poll, which is viewed as one of the most influential measures of positioning by investors, revealed that 20pc of money managers now think the world economy will experience above-trend growth and below-trend inflation next year - the so-called 'Goldilocks' scenario.

Allocation to global equities jumped 10 percentage points month-on-month to a net 31pc overweight, which is the highest level in a year. Their cash levels - a gauge of risk aversion - are the lowest since March 2013 at 4.2pc.

The survey showed the most 'crowded' trades were currently US tech and growth stocks, long US treasuries and long investment grade corporate bonds.

