Recession fears fade as fund managers expect a 'Goldilocks' scenario
A survey of almost 200 global fund managers by Bank of America has shown that a record surge in global growth expectations over the last two months has drastically cut recession worries.
The December instalment of the poll, which is viewed as one of the most influential measures of positioning by investors, revealed that 20pc of money managers now think the world economy will experience above-trend growth and below-trend inflation next year - the so-called 'Goldilocks' scenario.
Allocation to global equities jumped 10 percentage points month-on-month to a net 31pc overweight, which is the highest level in a year. Their cash levels - a gauge of risk aversion - are the lowest since March 2013 at 4.2pc.
The survey showed the most 'crowded' trades were currently US tech and growth stocks, long US treasuries and long investment grade corporate bonds.
A separate survey by research firm Absolute Strategy showed that while the global recession scare of the third quarter of this year had unwound, it was not clear what had replaced it.
"We have moved from a high-conviction to a low-conviction world," it said.
It found there were fewer worries about inflation, especially in Japan and the eurozone, that there was a smaller chance of a recession and expectations that stocks would beat bonds in 2020.
"The probability of a global recession within the next 12 months has dropped 13 percentage points in a single quarter," the report said.
Investment advisory firm TS Lombard said in a recent research report that there would be a slow start but a strong finish for the US in 2020, as headwinds give way to tailwinds.
"The good news from 2019 is that the Federal Reserve acted pre-emptively, as we expected," it said.
Additional reporting: Reuters
