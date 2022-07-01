Recession fear haunts ECB ahead of July rate increase

'I don’t expect a recession and in fact, I think there’s a possibility for a positive surprise,' ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle. Photo: Andreas Arnold/Bloomberg

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers put on a brave face at their annual gathering in the hills above the Portuguese capital of Lisbon and forecast further economic expansion despite looming gas shortages, but in private conversations recession fears were increasingly dominant.

Growth has slowed sharply this year amid the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, negating the economic rebound from pandemic lockdowns and raising the risk that any further escalation in the conflict could choke off whatever growth is still left.

That would complicate life for the ECB, which is preparing for its first interest rate hike in over a decade to curb inflation, because policy tightening in a recession risks exacerbating the downturn.

"I don't expect a recession and in fact, I think there's a possibility for a positive surprise," ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle said at the yearly conference in Sintra. "Services are booming and the labour market is tight.

"Just a few most visible examples: crowding at airports, restaurants and holiday destinations across Europe indicates resilience," said Mr Vasle, Slovenia's central bank chief.

The problem is that Europe is stuck with a huge energy dependence, and soaring oil prices are a de facto transfer of wealth worth 2pc to 3pc of GDP – much of it to Russia.

Brent crude oil prices are now up around 50pc on the year, while gas and power prices have more than doubled in some countries, weighing on household consumption, investment and squeezing corporate margins.

Underlining the gloomy outlook, PMI data and Germany's Ifo survey both dropped more than expected this month, showing a deterioration in business morale, though neither indicated an outright recession. A key sentiment indicator also dropped, although less than some feared.

The economy has some reserves, however, particularly because the pandemic forced households to save up cash, creating a buffer that will now insulate the bloc.

"I find it difficult to imagine having a deep recession without more negative shocks. We have very tight labour markets, excess spending from the Covid crisis, likely improvements in bottlenecks and easing supply constraints," Pierre Wunsch, Belgium's central bank chief, said.

"There are no big imbalances in the economy that should provoke a deep and lasting recession."

Speaking in private, policymakers were less optimistic however, fearing that energy supply woes will persist all year, sapping household purchasing power and inevitably dragging the bloc into recession.

"I have few doubts we're going into a recession," said a third ECB policymaker, who asked not to be named.