‘Real world’ economists win Nobel prize for pioneering experiments

David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens were announced as Nobel Prize winners in Sweden on Monday. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize Monday. The team pioneered “natural experiments” to show real-world economic impacts in areas from minimum wage increases in the US fast-food sector to migration from Castro-era Cuba.

Unlike in medicine or other sciences, economists cannot conduct rigidly controlled clinical trials. Instead, natural experiments use real-life situations to study impacts on the world, an approach that has spread to other social sciences.

“Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society,” says Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee.

Past Nobel Economics prizes have been dominated by US institutions and this was no exception. Canadian Mr Card currently works at the University of California, Berkeley; Mr Angrist, a dual US and Israeli citizen, at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Dutch-born Mr Imbens at Stanford University. One experiment by Mr Card (65) on the impact on the fast-food sector of a minimum wage increase in the US state of New Jersey in the early 1990s upended conventional wisdom in economics that such increases should always lead to job losses.

His work on the topic, often in collaboration with prominent economist Alan Krueger, who died in 2019, has been used as empirical evidence to push for legislation, including by the Biden administration, for a $15 (€12.97) minimum wage in the US.

Another studied the impact of a move by Fidel Castro in 1980 to allow all Cubans who wished to leave the country to do so. Despite high ensuing migration to Miami, Mr Card found no negative wage or labour effects for Miami residents with low levels of education.

Reuters