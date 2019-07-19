RBS chief to take over at National Australia Bank

Ross McEwan, outgoing chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland, has been appointed the next boss of the National Australia Bank, the companies have announced.

Mr McEwan will remain in place at RBS until a successor has been appointed, the bank said, with chairman Howard Davies adding: "We... congratulate him on this appointment. The search for a successor remains ongoing and the effective date of Ross' departure will be confirmed in due course."

Mr Ross announced on 25 April 2019 that he was stepping down as CEO of RBS.

He has a 12 month notice period extending to April 2020 and he will remain in position until a successor has been appointed and an orderly handover has taken place.

