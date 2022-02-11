Ratings agency Moody’s expects a ‘strong’ rise in air traffic this summer

EUROPE's air traffic will likely stage a “strong recovery” from Easter onwards as high vaccination rates, natural immunity and the lifting of travel restrictions release pent-up demand for travel, according to ratings agency Moody’s.

“Pent-up demand for travel remains high after almost two years of the pandemic,” noted the agency. “The recovery of business travel has been lagging so far but should also contribute to the recovery in passenger traffic in the second half of 2022.”

Airlines are seeing stronger booking patterns for this summer as the pandemic wanes and restrictions ease.

At airports in Europe where takeoff and landing slots are controlled, carriers must typically adhere to the EU’s ’80-20 use-it-or-lose-it-rule’. That means they must use 80pc of their allocated takeoff and landing slots in order to retain them for the following year.

During the pandemic, the rules were relaxed as air passenger numbers plunged. The European Commission initially suspended the use-it-or-lose it rule, before pushing it up to 25pc and then to 50pc.

However, the EU and the UK plan to restore the landing slot rules as traffic recovers.

From the end of March, the EU has stated that at least 64pc of slots will have to be used for airlines to retain them. In the UK, 70pc of slots must be used during the coming summer.

Moody’s thinks the gradual return of slot usage will have a limited impact on the profitability, cash flow generation and the environmental footprint of European and UK-based airlines.

“The effect will be temporary because we expect a strong ramp up in passenger traffic for the summer season, as shown by early 2022 booking patterns and airlines’ recent guidance,” according to Moody’s.

“We anticipate the negative effect to be more pronounced for network carriers than for low-cost operators because the latter will benefit from stronger demand for point-to-point leisure flights and travel to visit friends and relatives,” it added. “They will also be able to increase capacity faster into the summer season, as they did in 2020 and 2021.”

Ryanair, for instance, will be operating more capacity this summer than it did in summer 2019.

Aer Lingus will also operate an ambitious schedule to North America this coming summer as it anticipates increased demand.

TUI, Europe’s largest tour operator, said this week that it expects its summer bookings to be close to pre-pandemic levels. That’s also seen prices increase for consumers.

Portugal has dropped a requirement for overseas visitors who are fully vaccinated to show a negative Covid test upon arrival, helping to spur bookings to the popular sun destination.

Entry restrictions are also being removed or eased in a number of other European countries.

Moody’s said that even if further travel restrictions emerge, airlines will probably see slot rules relaxed again.

“We also see a strong likelihood that regulators would amend the slot rules if there were further travel restrictions in place both to support the recovery in the airline industry and to avoid unnecessary flights," it added.