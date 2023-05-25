Rating agencies warn US faces downgrade if debt talks not resolved

Rating agencies Fitch and DBRS have warned the United States risks losing its AAA credit rating as talks to lift a budget rule that imposes a so-called debt ceiling fail to progress.

Without resolution of the deadlock the US Federal Government faces the prospect of losing access to cash and a possible default.

Fitch said it may downgrade its ratings assessment to reflect the increased political partisanship hindering a resolution despite the fast-approaching so-called ‘X date’. The X date is the as yet unknown point at which the US Federal government will run out of cash.

Fitch put US government debt on "rating watch negative".

Rival rating agency DBRS Morningstar placed the US’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings of AAA under review with negative implications.

Economists believe that even a technical US default caused by the political stand-off could trigger a recession.

A ratings downgrade can trigger forced selling by investors of the rated asset if the result means it falls outside risk tolerance of money managers, which in turn can trigger price drops and further forced selling.

The size of the US debt and the reality that global assets are in a huge number of cases priced off either US bonds or the dollar means the possible knock-on effects across markets could be enormous even though there is no substantial economic issue underlying the default risk.

DBRS said it still expects the US Congress to raise the debt ceiling before the Treasury runs out of available resources but said there is a risk of Congressional inaction as the X date approaches.

"DBRS Morningstar would consider any missed payment of interest or principal as a default. In such a scenario, the relevant US Issuer Ratings would be downgraded to ‘Selective Default’,” it said.

Fitch's warning "underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy," said Lily Adams, a spokesperson from the US Treasury.