Raising a glass: UK pubs reverse their 10-year decline
The UK has seen a surprise reversal in the decline of the pub trade, recording a rise in the number of drinking establishments in 2019 for the first time in a decade.
The overall number of pubs and bars grew by 315 in 2019, according to data from the country's Office for National Statistics published on Thursday.
An increase in the number of smaller pubs bucked a 15-year slide.
More people now work serving food than do pulling pints though, reflecting the changing nature of the pub industry.
Across the UK, pub trade real turnover rose to the highest level since the financial crisis last year, and it created 7,000 more jobs.
The latest Irish figures show that 71 pubs called time permanently in 2018. More than 1,500 Irish pubs have shut since 2005.
Additional reporting Bloomberg
Irish Independent