Raising a glass: UK pubs reverse their 10-year decline

The UK has seen a surprise reversal in the decline of the pub trade, recording a rise in the number of drinking establishments in 2019 for the first time in a decade.

The overall number of pubs and bars grew by 315 in 2019, according to data from the country's Office for National Statistics published on Thursday.

An increase in the number of smaller pubs bucked a 15-year slide.

More people now work serving food than do pulling pints though, reflecting the changing nature of the pub industry.

