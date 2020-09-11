Racing green: HQ of McLaren Automotive in Woking put up for sale

Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive is considering a sale of its unique global headquarters in the UK as part of a refinancing strategy, the company announced earlier this year.

The UK company has also appointed banks to advise on a debt restructuring and equity raise to buttress its balance sheet, it said in a statement Thursday.

The company has struggled since the coronavirus outbreak. A £300m equity raise early this year hasn't been enough to face an almost 70pc revenue collapse throughout the pandemic.

The company had offered its HQ as loan collateral.

Bloomberg