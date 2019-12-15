Quinlan bankruptcy case expected in 2020

Boom-time property investor Derek Quinlan's UK bankruptcy case is set to move ahead, with a procedural hearing set for May.

The bankruptcy petition was submitted in February by Edgeworth Capital, an investment fund owned by British billionaire Robert Tchenguiz. It relates to a dispute over a debt owed on the Santander office complex outside Madrid.

According to a previous UK high court judgment, Quinlan could owe Edgeworth about €80m.

It is expected that a timeline for the final bankruptcy case will be set at the scheduled procedural hearing in May 2020. The Sunday Independent understands that there is an expectation the final bankruptcy hearing will take place around November, though no date has been set.

