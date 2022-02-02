Questions emerge for Spotify over future revenues after Joe Rogan’s Covid comments

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has followed Neil Young in pulling her music from Spotify over Joe Rogan's podcast views on Covid. Photograph: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Spotify investors will focus on how much its 'Netflix for audio' strategy is costing the streaming service when it reports fourth-quarter results today against the backdrop of several angry high-profile artists withdrawing their tracks.

Over the past four years, Spotify has spent more than $1bn (€990m) on podcasts such as Joe Rogan's in an attempt to triumph over rival music subscription services from Apple and Amazon.

The decision by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to pull their music from Spotify in protest over the views about Covid-19 in Rogan's podcasts could enrich rivals and anger its listeners if others follow in their footsteps.

Nevertheless, Wall Street analysts expect Spotify's revenue and premium subscribers to keep growing as advertising rebounds from a pandemic slump and more music streamers try out podcasts.

Quarterly revenue is expected to increase to €2.65bn from €2.50bn, data from Refinitiv shows.

We expect to hear more on monetisation opportunities in podcasts along with plans in audiobooks as SPOT's evolution from music application to audio platform continues, providing a path towards margin expansion," UBS analysts wrote in a client note.

Spotify's shares, which are trading at half the price they were a year ago, lost a quarter of their value last month due to broader tech stock sell-off and publicity over the Rogan row.

The stock has risen 12pc since Rogan apologised and Citigroup gave it a "buy" rating.

Podcasts engage users for longer than music, giving more opportunities to place ads and also keeping the audience hooked.

Rogan's podcasts are usually more than one hour long and some run to over three hours, with an estimated audience of more than 10 million listeners.

Spotify does not break out the share of advertising generated by podcasts, although its chief executive Daniel Ek told Reuters last quarter that growth was in triple digits.

But such projections may also be weighed down by the cost of moderating podcasts for misinformation or problematic content.

The dispute over Rogan's podcast adds pressure for Spotify, which does not disclose how much it spends on content review, to take a more hands-on and transparent approach to moderation. Spotify competes with the likes of Apple music.

This week it said it would start adding advisories to episodes discussing Covid.