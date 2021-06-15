| 7.4°C Dublin

Quarter of executives would cut ESG spending to avoid missing earnings guidance

Two thirds said investors would not be happy if they cut investment in environmental, social and governance initiatives

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Nearly one in four top executives say they would consider cutting investments in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to avoid missing earnings guidance.  

This is according to the ‘Future of Business’ report from Accenture, which surveyed 2,650 C-suite executives across 18 countries including Ireland, as well as using data science. So called C-suite executives include chief executive officers, chief financial officers and other 'chief officers' at the top of corporate pyramids.

Leaders were asked about making trade-offs to achieve their organisation’s purpose, with 24pc of respondents indicating they would consider cutting investments in ESG to avoid missing the financial guidance.

