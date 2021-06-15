Quarter of executives would cut ESG spending to avoid missing earnings guidance

Nearly one in four top executives say they would consider cutting investments in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to avoid missing earnings guidance.

This is according to the ‘Future of Business’ report from Accenture, which surveyed 2,650 C-suite executives across 18 countries including Ireland, as well as using data science. So called C-suite executives include chief executive officers, chief financial officers and other 'chief officers' at the top of corporate pyramids.

Leaders were asked about making trade-offs to achieve their organisation’s purpose, with 24pc of respondents indicating they would consider cutting investments in ESG to avoid missing the financial guidance.

However, two thirds of respondents said their investors would not be happy if their company cut investment in ESG.

In March this year Cevian Capital, Europe’s largest activist investor, said it will use its vote at annual meetings to call out groups that do not include ESG metrics in executive pay packages by next year. Cevian believes such a move will deter “ESG box checking”.

In addition, 80pc of organisations surveyed say their customers’ expectations around sustainability significantly increased in the last 12 months, according to the report. The research found that for 43pc of companies, their ability to deliver value through ESG indicators does not match their intent. While these companies devoted an above-average share of their earnings calls to ESG topics, their actual performance on ESG indicators was consistently below average over the past three years.

Companies with consistently high ratings for ESG performance had operating margins 3.7 times higher, on average, than those of lower ESG performers, according to the report.

These strong ESG performers also generated higher annual total returns to shareholders. Into the future, the relationship between financial performance and sustainability is expected to grow.

“There is a growing consensus that the interests of both society and investors are best served by organisations that focus on multi-dimensional value creation for the benefit of all their stakeholders, not just shareholders,” Hilary O’Meara, managing director of strategy & consulting at Accenture in Ireland, said.

“Despite executives’ acknowledgment of the value of stakeholder-driven corporate purpose, some organisations are struggling to match their rhetoric with results: we call this the ‘intention-

delivery’ gap,” Ms O’Meara added.

The report also found that while 88pc of companies have a clear picture of the challenges they face today, only 6pc are completely confident in their current abilities to foresee and respond to future disruption.

As changes happen more quickly in a business environment, firms’ future-planning windows are now down to three years, rather than the previous five- or 10-year periods.

More than half (58pc) of those surveyed say their business model will change over the next year.

The impact of both Covid and Brexit means 96pc of organisations surveyed have either already created more regional supply chains or are planning to make such changes to their supply.