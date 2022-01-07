Qatar Airways seeks $600m damages from Airbus in UK lawsuit

Qatar Airways is seeking $618m (€546m) from planemaker Airbus in a dispute over surface and paint quality on A350 wide-body aircraft.

The airline is seeking the sum as compensation for the grounding of 21 A350s through December 17, according to court documents. Qatar Airways is asking for a further $4.2m for each day the aircraft continue to be idled.

The dispute flared up in the middle of last year and has worsened in recent months. Airbus took the unusual step of issuing a statement denouncing its customer’s “ongoing mischaracterisation” of the issue. Qatar decided in late December to take the matter to the UK High Court.

Airbus denies the Qatar Airways claims in total, according to a spokesman. The Toulouse, France-based planemaker, reiterated that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has found no airworthiness issue with the aircraft.

A spokesman for Qatar Airways declined to comment.

Airbus has acknowledged that other customers such as Finnair have suffered surface degradation issues on the A350. The company maintains they stem from differing thermal properties of layers that make up the aircraft’s shell – the structural carbon composite material, a sheet of copper lightning protection that wraps the fuselage and outer paint coatings.

Airbus has previously said it’s weighing longer-term solutions, including replacing the expanded copper foil wrap with a different material on future aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury told Bloomberg that the company is “mostly there” in terms of resolving the surface issues. He said the company was attempting to resolve the disagreement with Qatar over a proposed fix on a technical level, while also dealing with the suit.

