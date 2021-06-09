Q and A: There’s still a long way to go until a global tax deal is finalised 

The world’s seven largest economies agreed the outlines of a historic corporate tax deal last weekend. So what happens now?

What exactly did the group of 7 (G7) agree to?

They said the largest multinationals – those with profit margins over 10pc – should pay taxes in each country in which they operate, rather than only where their headquarters are located. They also agreed on the “principle” of a 15pc global minimum tax rate on those profits, which could be levied on at least a fifth of the profits earned over the 10pc margin.

So is the deal done?

No, the G7 does not get the final word but it does get the first one. The talks are being steered by the G20 and the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is currently working out more detailed proposal – what it calls the ‘inclusive framework on base erosion and profit shifting’. But the G7 contains the EU’s largest members - Germany, France and Italy - as well as the UK, US, Canada and Japan, so a deal can’t be done without them. The European Commission’s tax chief Paolo Gentiloni said having the G7 on board was a “big step” that has “significantly increased” the chances of a global agreement.