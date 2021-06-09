Q and A: There’s still a long way to go until a global tax deal is finalised 

Premium
Ireland doesn’t have to be a loser if it raises its tax rate to the new 15pc level
The world’s seven largest economies agreed the outlines of a historic corporate tax deal last weekend. So what happens now?
They said the largest multinationals – those with profit margins over 10pc – should pay taxes in each country in which they operate, rather than only where their headquarters are located. They also agreed on the “principle” of a 15pc global minimum tax rate on those profits, which could be levied on at least a fifth of the profits earned over the 10pc margin.
No, the G7 does not get the final word but it does get the first one. The talks are being steered by the G20 and the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is currently working out more detailed proposal – what it calls the ‘inclusive framework on base erosion and profit shifting’. But the G7 contains the EU’s largest members - Germany, France and Italy - as well as the UK, US, Canada and Japan, so a deal can’t be done without them. The European Commission’s tax chief Paolo Gentiloni said having the G7 on board was a “big step” that has “significantly increased” the chances of a global agreement.
Not directly. Although it will mean that other countries have a right to tax a percentage of corporate profits that are currently booked in Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands or elsewhere. It works by other countries levying a top-up tax and not by forcing Ireland to raise its own tax rate. However, it does effectively negate the tax benefits of locating in a country like Ireland, where the rate is less than15pc.
The Department of Finance has estimated it could leach €2bn a year from the exchequer. But Davy stockbrokers says the fiscal cost “will be substantially less than €2bn, especially if Ireland eventually raises its corporation tax rate to 15pc”. And a study by the EU’s new tax observatory says Ireland could actually gain €7bn worth of taxable profits a year if it were to apply a 15pc rate. Davy’s Conall MacCoille adds that Ireland will still remain attractive to foreign direct investment because of higher tax rates in its main competitor, the UK – which has said it is raising its corporate tax rate to 25pc by 2023 - and Ireland’s continued membership of the EU.
The US doesn’t want to single out tech companies, so the OECD is focusing only on the largest corporates. Experts say that could mean around 100 companies are caught in the tax net (compared to around 2000 in earlier OECD proposals). Reports at the weekend said online marketplace Amazon was likely to escape being targeted because its profit margin is less than 10pc, but Reuters reported that officials are looking at including its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which reported a profit margin of 30pc in 2020.
The EU’s upcoming digital tax is a bit of a fly in the ointment. The bloc intends to publish its draft in mid-July, but it has said it will be a limited tax paid straight into the bloc’s own budget. However, it could annoy the US, which is seeking a roll-back of existing national tech taxes in order to do an OECD deal. G7 ministers said on Saturday they would “provide for appropriate coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies”.
It could take several years, and is up to each individual government to decide. A deal has to be agreed by all 139 countries participating in the OECD talks, which is expected this summer, but is not a given. Ireland is one of the biggest wild cards, as the OECD needs to agree by consensus. OECD countries might also decide that the rules require some kind of international or multilateral treaty, which could take more time to draw up. The EU has said it intends to translate any OECD deal into two draft directives, which it would publish in 2023. They would have to be agreed by all 27 EU governments and 705 MEPs before they could become law. Governments are then allowed two years to translate EU directives into national law.
The next big moment is an annual meeting of all 139 OECD countries’ tax officials on June 30. That’s when more detail could emerge on how to share out multinational profits country by country, and whether the 10pc profit margin will stick. The agreement will be discussed further at a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank chiefs on July 9 and 10. The finer details are unlikely to be worked out until October, in time for another G20 finance ministers’ meeting.