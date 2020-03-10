Oil drop: Trading information is displayed on screens at the Saudi Stock Exchange in Riyadh

HAS CORONVIRUS CAUSED AN OIL CRASH?

Yes, but indirectly. Oil prices plunged by almost a third on Monday after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led by Saudi Arabia failed to strong-arm Russia to come in on a deal aimed at propping up prices by cutting their combined output.

That was a response to falling global demand as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

In what looked to outsiders like a version of Riyadh roulette, Saudi Arabia, which can produce oil far more cheaply than Russsia cut its prices dramatically. That will hurt Russia, which has to sell its oil at the same price even though it costs more to get out of the ground.

Coronavirus is in the background, but Riyadh and Moscow are also locked in a wider diplomatic row that has seen them square off over the war in Syria.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OIL?

Shut factories and offices mean less demand. A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that the impact of the virus outbreak would reduce demand in China, which is the world’s largest oil importer, by 1.8m barrels per day as factories shut down and large-scale confinement measures curbed transportation. It said it expected global demand to fall by 2.5m barrels per day.

By way of reference, total world oil output last year was just shy of 81m barrels per day, so those losses are large.

WHY ARE STOCK MARKETS IN MELTDOWN?

The sharp drop in the price of oil – to $32 a barrel from $50 – did not trigger relief that consumers will have more cash to spend on other things. Instead it triggered blind panic about the state of the world economy. Shares across the globe sold off, and there was a rush for the safest investments in the world, American government bonds, the Japanese yen currency and Swiss francs.

From the perspective of market participants and those trying to analyse where the global economy is going, the US central bank, the Fed, made a large and unexpected interest rate cut last week.

That was aimed at keeping markets ticking over with cheap cash, but it seems to have triggered more fear, along the lines of ‘What does the Federal Reserve know that it’s not telling us?’.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE ECONOMY?

Coronavirus has morphed from something that might delay production of iPhones in China to a crisis in which big chunks of the global economy end up on lockdown – including the one currently being experienced in Italy.

That means it’s both a supply shock – preventing goods and services reaching consumers – and a demand shock that suppresses spending – those Italians staying home and not buying espressos, for example, won’t make up for that if they return to work next month.

By the same token, business and tourism travellers who cancel foreign travel, will spend less this year

That drop in consumption is what investors in stock markets are trying to price.

SO IT IS BACK TO 2008, RIGHT?

Large falls in stock market values directly reduce household wealth. American households are often keenly aware of the impact. Similarly, a German consumer who has in mind a fixed retirement sum will find she has to save more and for longer to get there, further damaging spending.

In the last two US recessions, share prices dropped more than 50pc peak-to-trough.

If Italy’s fragile banks collapse, or the eurozone as a whole does not step in with credible economic support policies, all bets are off.

However, there are reasons to modestly optimistic.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics reckons that we are far from a 2008-style global meltdown. Debt levels remain high, but are now concentrated in the government sector and banks have de-risked their balance sheets.

“All of this means that the most likely worst-case scenario today is a sharp but probably short recession rather than an outright depression,” said Mr Shearing.

“As the virus spreads, there’s a good chance that the ‘worst-case’ scenario quickly becomes the most likely scenario. But the legacy of the virus beyond the next 6-12 months is uncertain,” he said.

Irish Independent