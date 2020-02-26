PTSB's No 2 sees his pay pass the €500,000 mark

Results: Jeremy Masding, CEO of Permanent TSB with CFO Eamonn Crowley at the bank’s 2019 results announcement yesterday

Permanent TSB's chief financial officer Eamonn Crowley has joined CEO Jeremy Masding in receiving an annual pay package above the notional €500,000-a-year cap on bankers' pay for the first time.

The bank's annual report shows Mr Masding's basic salary rose by 2.9pc to €480,000 last year, while Mr Crowley's rose 13.1pc to €431,250.

Additional pension contributions and benefits, including €20,000-a-year car allowances, lifted their total 2019 pay packages to €569,969 and €510,924, respectively.

Employees at Ireland's bailed-out banks are notionally subject to a pay cap of €500,000 a year under rules imposed after the lenders needed massive taxpayer-funded bailouts, although in practice there are a number of exemptions.

Permanent TSB is 75pc State-owned. The bank said its remuneration committee recommended the increases for top executives to "retain and motivate key talent in an increasingly competitive Irish market". Mr Masding announced last year that he plans to leave the bank in 2020.

Permanent TSB staff received average salary increases last year of 3.5pc, the bank said.

The bank yesterday reported underlying profit of €74m for last year, down from €94m in 2018, reflecting a squeeze in interest income. Pre-tax profit was €42m for 2019, versus just €3m in 2018.

The bank previously made provisions for a Central Bank fine over its role in the tracker mortgage scandal. Last May, the regulator fined Permanent TSB €21m.

New lending volumes increased by 14pc to €1.7bn, including a 13pc gain in mortgage lending to €1.5bn. Permanent TSB now has 15.5pc of the mortgage market.

The bank said the mortgage market in Ireland is growing steadily and remains competitive.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) reduced by 38pc to €1.05bn at the end of December, accelerated by September's sale of €500m of NPLs to affiliates of American private equity group Lone Star. Permanent TSB's NPL ratio is now 6.4pc.

The results show the bank has around 400 repossessed properties on its books, with 80 actively for sale.

The bank said it expects to sell the majority of properties over the next 12 months.

Permanent TSB's net interest margin - a key barometer for measuring profitability - increased by two basis points year-on-year to 1.8pc.

Mr Masding said: "Our strong performance in 2019 reflects the attractiveness of our customer offering and the progress we are making in growing our business, while managing costs rigorously."

In October, Mr Masding announced his decision to step down as head of the group.

Permanent TSB chairman Robert Elliott said that while the effective date of Mr Masding's departure is yet to be determined, the board is now at an "advanced stage" in the recruitment process for a new CEO.

