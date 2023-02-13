| 5.8°C Dublin

PTSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank’s SME loan book

Caoimhe Gordon

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said today that it has completed its acquisition of Ulster Bank’s micro-SME loan book.

The acquisition of the Business Direct loan book sees 3,200 loan accounts valued at €165m transfer to PTSB.

