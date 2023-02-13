PTSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank’s SME loan book

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said today that it has completed its acquisition of Ulster Bank’s micro-SME loan book.

The acquisition of the Business Direct loan book sees 3,200 loan accounts valued at €165m transfer to PTSB.

The completion of the deal forms part of the broader transaction between PTSB and Ulster Bank.

Last November, €5.2bn worth of performing non-tracker residential mortgages were transferred to PTSB ahead of Ulster Bank’s exit from the Irish market.

A total of 24 former Ulster Bank branches have now re-opened as PTSB banks, with a further branch set to open later this month.

The transfer of a further €900m of performing non-residential mortgages, along with Ulster Bank’s Lombard asset finance business, will take place in the second quarter of the year.

PTSB said that its business lending operations are set to grow by 200pc this year following the transfer of the SME and asset finance business.

The bank also reported that 28 Ulster Bank employees who were assigned to the Business Direct loan book have now moved to PTSB. They join more than 250 former Ulster Bank colleagues that have transferred to PTSB following the deal.

PTSB are now set to contact customers connected to the acquired SME loan book to update them on the transfer.

“This is another significant step for Permanent TSB as we complete the migration of Ulster Bank’s micro-SME loan book today and welcome more new colleagues to the bank,” PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley said.

“Growing business banking is a fundamental part of our ambition of being Ireland’s best personal and small business bank,” he added.