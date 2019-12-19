PSA and Fiat tie-up creates 4th largest car maker

PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have agreed to combine to create the world's fourth-biggest car maker, as the manufacturers prepare to shoulder the costly investments in new technologies transforming the industry.

In the biggest auto tie-up since Daimler's purchase of Chrysler in 1998, the French and Italo-American car makers will each own half of the enlarged business. The new company, with global sales of 8.7 million vehicles, will be run by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, with Fiat chairman John Elkann holding the same role.

The deal brings together two car-making dynasties - the billionaire Agnelli clan of Italy, led by Mr Elkann, and the Peugeots of France.

The transaction will take as long as 15 months to complete, pending approvals by shareholders of both companies and by regulators, the car makers estimated.

