PSA and Fiat tie-up creates 4th largest car maker
PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have agreed to combine to create the world's fourth-biggest car maker, as the manufacturers prepare to shoulder the costly investments in new technologies transforming the industry.
In the biggest auto tie-up since Daimler's purchase of Chrysler in 1998, the French and Italo-American car makers will each own half of the enlarged business. The new company, with global sales of 8.7 million vehicles, will be run by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, with Fiat chairman John Elkann holding the same role.
The deal brings together two car-making dynasties - the billionaire Agnelli clan of Italy, led by Mr Elkann, and the Peugeots of France.
The transaction will take as long as 15 months to complete, pending approvals by shareholders of both companies and by regulators, the car makers estimated.
Like executives across the industry, Mr Tavares and Mr Elkann are responding to growing pressure to pool resources for product development, manufacturing and purchasing in the face of trade wars and an expensive shift toward electric and self-driving technology.
"The challenges of our industry are really, really significant," Mr Tavares told reporters.
"The green deal, autonomous vehicles, connectivity and all those topics need significant resources, strengths, skills and expertise."
"The technological revolution we are embracing requires a more innovative response than anything we have done before," Mr Elkann also said in a letter to staff.
The pricing shows PSA Group was essentially the buyer and Fiat Chrysler the seller.
The final terms - even after a €5.5bn special dividend to Fiat shareholders, a €1bn dividend to be paid by each car maker before the deal closes, and the sale of PSA's stake in parts supplier Faurecia - yield a price favouring the Fiat owner.
Fiat's Agnelli family will be the biggest shareholder in the new company, which clouds the question of who ends up with long-term control.
PSA will appoint six of the 11 initial directors, but there is no lock on the French side maintaining the majority.
Fiat Chrysler shares rose 0.6pc yesterday in Milan, while PSA climbed 1.4pc in Paris.
The combination will give Peugeot maker PSA a long-sought presence in North America and should help Fiat gain ground in developing low-emission technology, where it has lagged rivals.
Yet the new company will still be heavily reliant on Europe and poorly positioned in China.
