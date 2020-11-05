Prospect of divided US Congress after election reassures investors

Mitch McConnell looks set to hold on to the Senate for the Republicans

The failure of the Democratic party to produce a "Blue Wave" in the US election has reassured investors and traders that pro-market policies are likely to continue no matter who is in the White House.

The prospect of a divided Congress means a new market-friendly stimulus package is likely to be on the way and tax increases are off the agenda - even if Joe Biden does manage to unseat President Donald Trump.

"The implementation of the more extreme policies on the Biden agenda do not look possible over the next four years, and that is positive for markets," said Bernard Swords, chief investment officer with Goodbody, which manages €6bn of private client and institutional money, much of it invested in the US. Mr Swords was speaking on a post-election webinar with high net worth clients. "Tax increases are now off the agenda."

Since the 2016 election of Trump, who ushered in corporate tax cuts that supported equities and also imposed trade tariffs that led to volatility, the US stock market has gained over 57pc and hit new highs.

Both equity and bond markets eventually reacted positively to the likelihood of political gridlock and a continuation of the status quo.

However, some investors remain worried about the race being too close to call or contest for a while.

“Uncertainty over the outcome of the US Election has led to a sharp rise in volatility across financial markets," said Luke Benson, US interest rates trader at Bank of Ireland. "A ‘Blue Wave’ led by Joe Biden looks increasingly unlikely with markets already beginning to reprice the various scenarios. At this point a comfortable victory for either candidate is doubtful."

An undecided result in the US presidential election is the "the worst potential outcome" for markets, according to Goodbody chief economist Dermot O'Leary, who was also on the webinar.

"A protracted period of uncertainty is a real possibility," he said. "When that last happened in 2000 there was an increase in the Vix [the volatility index] and a fall across all major indices."

Barclay's European equity strategy team pointed out that the Vix was already higher than after Bush v Gore coming into the election. They said that although equities might retrace the 10pc decline experienced in that election year, stocks would most likely resume their uptrend once outcome was settled.

(additional reporting, Reuters)

