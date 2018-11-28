Polish prosecutors have requested the temporary arrest of Marek Chrzanowski, the former head of the country's financial regulator, state news agency PAP reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors want Poland's former head of financial regulator arrested - state news agency

Chrzanowski was accused of asking Getin Noble Bank to hire a specific lawyer and pay him a salary equal to 1 percent of the bank's capitalisation, around $10.5m, in return for "support" for the mid-tier lender.

Chrzanowski, who has resigned from his post earlier this month, denies any wrongdoing.

More to follow...

Reuters