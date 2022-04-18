Prosecutors examine report accusing Le Pen of misappropriating EU funds

French prosecutors are examining a report by the EU’s anti-fraud agency accusing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and members of her party of misappropriating thousands of euros’ worth of EU funds when she was a European parliamentarian.

The leader of the Rassemblement National (National Rally) is challenging Emmanuel Macron in a presidential election, with opinion polls showing Mr Macron edging ahead in next Sunday’s second round runoff.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed yesterday it was studying a report it received from the EU’s anti-fraud agency, Olaf, on March 11.

Read More

Investigative website Mediapart wrote on Saturday that the Olaf report claimed Ms Le Pen had misappropriated €137,000 of public money when she was an MEP between 2004 and 2017, with party members in total diverting more than €617,000.

According to Mediapart,

three other ex-MEPs – including Ms Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and National Rally colleagues Louis Aliot and Bruno Gollnisch – as well as a former European parliamentary far-right umbrella group, Europe of Nations and Freedom, are directly implicated in the Olaf investigation.

None is accused of profiting directly, but of claiming EU funds for staff and event expenses.

The report, quoted by Mediapart, said the four MEPs’ behaviour had “put in peril the reputation of the Union’s institutions”.

Ms Le Pen’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The French will not be fooled by attempts of the European Union and the European institutions... to interfere in the presidential campaign and harm Marine Le Pen,” National Rally president Jordan Bardella told Europe 1 radio.

He said his party had filed two legal complaints against Olaf, and that it would be filing a third in response to the report.

Speaking to BFM TV, Ms Le Pen’s lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut said his client denied the charges.

He said she had yet to be questioned and neither he nor Ms Le Pen had seen the Olaf report.

Ms Le Pen has been under investigation since 2017 as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants.