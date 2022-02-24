Proper sanctions against Russia will have to hurt business in the West too

My 10-year old son asked me on Tuesday what a “sanction” was? I explained to him that it involved a punishment. When it comes to economic sanctions in the case of Russia, they are supposed to punish, but also deter further action.

It is only when you put it down in simple terms you realise how utterly futile the sanctions announced by the US, the UK and the EU actually are in the case of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

A better place to start might be to target the military and defence industries.

Economic sanctions kind of worked when there was an enormous inequality of trade. A rich country refuses to sell goods to a poorer country or refuses to buy goods from a poorer country. Sanctions could be applied to the “wrongdoer” without a backlash on the country that introduced them.

Not anymore. Global trade and financial links mean hard sanctions hurt in both directions. The sanctions announced this week against certain Russian banks and some individuals are aimed at creating difficulties at the top of Russian society.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was on RTÉ saying the sanctions already announced would include the operations of certain individuals or companies that might use the IFSC in Dublin to channel money.

In truth, the entire West has been complicit in allowing a complete lack of transparency to develop about the ownership and control of international assets.

More than €118bn was funnelled from Ireland to Russia

According to one research paper from Trinity College more than €118bn (€100bn) was funnelled from Ireland to Russia between 2005 and 2017 as IFSC companies raised funds for some of Russia’s most important state-backed oligarch-controlled companies, some of which have been subject to economic sanctions and accused of criminal activity.

The research by Cillian Doyle and Jim Stewart found there were 121 Russian-connected Section 110 or shell companies and 66 of them were owned by a “charitable trust”. This makes it difficult to identify the ultimate beneficiaries.

That was a lot of Russian charity flowing in and out of IFSC companies! The problem is not Russian businesspeople doing business and investing abroad. It has more to do with tracking the origin of some Russian funds which have been funnelled around the world and establishing who the real beneficiaries of that money actually are.

The UK, the US and the EU have all gone for a first wave of sanctions. Some look like microwave sanction re-heats.

US president Joe Biden has said the invasion had begun. So why not hit the Russian regime with everything they can on the sanctions front?

Because of the interconnectivity of trade and financial systems around the world, the most effective economic sanctions on Russia will carry a price for the West too.

Take the sanctions from 2014 when Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea. At the time the sanctions imposed on Russia were supposed to precipitate an economic, social and, possibly, political crisis in Moscow.

Back in December 2014 the Financial Times quoted a former Russian minister as saying Russia “is stuck in a liquidity and debt crisis, a budget crisis and a crisis of investor confidence”.

The sanctions, along with the collapse in the price of oil, created a wobble but it has rebuilt without giving up anything.

Vladimir Putin has sought to make his economy more sanction-proof since then. The Kremlin pressed oligarchs to bring money home in 2015. It banned senior officials from holding overseas assets.

It built up gold and foreign exchange reserves of $620bn with only one sixth held in US dollars. Surplus oil and gas revenues have been stashed in a $190bn National Wealth Fund. Government debt is just 20pc of GDP.

So it is very difficult to see how a new wave of sanctions will really hurt or deter the Russian president. Other harsher financial sanctions could be considered but they carry a price for the West. One is to exclude Russia from the Swift global financial messaging service. This would make it very hard for Russian banks to do business overseas.

Ban Russia from using the US dollar

The head of the Financial Stability Board, a body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, warned that banning Russia from Swift could be destabilising for the international financial system.

The West could blacklist Russian banks which would make it nearly impossible for them to conduct international transactions. This would hurt Western investors with money in those banks.

It could try to ban Russia from using the US dollar, where any Western firm that allowed a Russian company to deal in dollars would face penalties. This would damage oil and gas sales but also dry up the supply.

They could look to the military industry. Russia is the second largest exporter of arms in the world. Among its biggest buyers is India, which has various military agreements about use of bases with the US.

Other big buyers of Russian military include Turkey (a Nato member) and Egypt which receives military aid directly from the US.

Almost one third of Russia’s military budget is financed through arms sales.

Short of full military conflict over Ukraine, sanctions remain the best response. But real sanctions will cost.